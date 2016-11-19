Console Corner: Touching tale of friendship and trust

This December will see something of a new concept in video games with the release of PlayStation 4 exclusive The Last Guardian.

Published by Sony, The Last Guardian promises to deliver a ‘touching, emotional journey of friendship and trust’.

Anticipation levels have risen after the game was pushed back to a December 9th launch and developers Fumito Ueda, gen DESIGN and JAPAN Studio admitted it had to take the difficult decision to iron out an unexpected number of bugs.

While most games nowadays involve death and destruction in some measure, TLG envisions something entirely different.

A tale of love and friendship between two unlikely companions, TLG is a game probing into the realms of comradeship, trust and extraordinary adventures in a strange, mystical land.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it tells the story of a young boy who meets a colossal, mysterious creature named Trico - some kind of dog/cat/rodent/bird type creature - and the pair form a deep, unbreakable bond that will help them survive amongst the crumbling ruins and malevolent dangers that surround them.

By working together, the pair must communicate with one another to overcome tremendous obstacles and uncover the secrets of their beautiful fantasy world – and ultimately survive their touching and emotionally charged journey.

The player must manipulate Trico as they would a real animal, such as luring it with food, to use it to reach high platforms or other remote places, while evading enemies.

Framed as a flashback narrative told by an older man recounting his experience as a young boy meeting the giant, feathered creature griffin-like creature it promises to be gripping stuff.

TLG looks like a modern day Prince of Persia but with added depth and given the time put into its development this could be more akin to a work of art.