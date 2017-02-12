£50,000 reward for information leading to discovery of Corrie McKeague to be withdrawn

A £50,000 reward for information leading to the discovery of missing airman Corrie McKeague is to be withdrawn.

His mother Nicola Urqhuart said the offer of the cash sum, which was put forward by an anonymous business couple, will end on Saturday, February 18.

Writing on the ‘Find Corrie’ Facebook page, Nicola said: “As most of you will be aware, back in early December 2016, a £50,000 reward for information leading to Corrie being found was offered. The reward was kindly and very generously put forward by a business couple, local to Suffolk.

“It was their wish that they remained anonymous. At this moment in time, the offer of a reward hasn’t brought to the fore, the information we had hoped for.

“Following discussion, we consider it sensible that the offer of a reward should not remain in place indefinitely. As such, we have decided to leave a reward in place for one more week.

“On 18th February 2017 the offer of a £50,000 reward will be withdrawn. On behalf of my family, I would wish to publicly thank from the bottom of our hearts the couple concerned.

“Not only have they offered what would be to most of us, a life changing sum of money in the shape of the reward, they have also given their time and made great efforts to assist us find Corrie. We will be forever grateful to them for this.”

Corrie vanished following a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds on September 24.

Police recently revealed they will be carrying out a search at a landfill site in Milton in Cambridgeshire, which they say is the ‘next logical step in the investigation’.

Anyone with information about his disappearance is asked to call the incident room at Suffolk Police on 01473 782019.