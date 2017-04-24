A new era for Clare primary school

Two schools have joined together to bring even greater educational opportunities to children from Clare and the surrounding villages.

Clare Community Primary School has joined with Stour Valley Community School, and are now both part of the Stour Valley Educational Trust.

Christine Inchley, head teacher at Stour Valley, said: “There are exciting times and many challenges ahead for both schools and we are convinced that through close collaboration and teamwork we can meet all those challenges and make the schools in Clare truly exceptional.

“We will know all of the local children very well, from Year 1 right through to the GCSE years and will be much more able to meet their individual needs.

“This will also make Clare and the local villages an even greater place to live and educate our children.”

The new head at Clare Primary, Rebecca Loader, has 20 years of teaching experience in a range of primary schools including small rural ones as well as larger urban schools.

Mrs Loader said: “My main aim will be to ensure that we have high expectations and excellent practice in every area of school life.

“I have lots of creative passions, personally, as well as having a great love of reading and learning.

“I want our school to continue to encourage and inspire creativity in our pupils as well as to give as good a foundation as we can in those vital basic skills such as reading.

“Already I have been struck by the strong sense of community spirit and the welcoming attitude of both children and staff.

“We are delighted to be joining Stour Valley Community School in the Trust and look forward to working together for the benefit of both schools.”

Clare Primary will retain its name and uniform, but there is new signage and the logo has been freshened up.

Further information on both schools can be found at www.clareprimary.org and www.stourvalleycommuityschool.org