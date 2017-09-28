A special thank you for Haverhill volunteer organisations

The community work of volunteer organisations in Haverhill has been recognised with the award of a special scroll from St Edmundsbury Council.

The specially designed scrolls, given ‘in grateful recognition’ of their efforts, were presented to them before Monday’s full Haverhill Town Council meeting.

Each group was nominated to receive a scroll by one of the town’s borough councillors.

Haverhill Town Pastors and Community First Responders were nominated by Cllr Margaret Marks, the Haverhill Family History Group by Cllr John Burns and The Friends of East Town Park by Cllr Tony Brown, who first came up with the idea, which was later adopted by the borough council.