Abandoned cars in Haverhill and Clare result in prosecutions

The owners of three abandoned vehicles were ordered to pay a total of £4,700 following successful prosecutions by St Edmundsbury Council.

Abandoning vehicles is a criminal offence and carries a maximum fine of £2,500 and potentially three months imprisonment.

The three owners cases were all heard in their absence by magistrates sitting in Triton House, Bury St Edmunds on Wednesday, July 19.

Magistrates heard that a Red Nissan Micra found abandoned in Maxim Close, Clare had a false cloned plates, accident damage, a cracked windscreen, rusty brake discs, and missing wiper blades.

Its owner Jason Fowles of Christopher Way, Jaywick in Essex has been ordered to pay costs of £735, a fine of £660 and a victim surcharge of £66.

The MOT on a silver Renault Megane in Ickleton Place, Haverhill, had expired a year prior to its removal in December.

Magistrates heard that the vehicle in a residents parking area, had been declared off road and had gone mouldy around the body work, while debris was accumulating around the vehicle and the brake discs had rusted.

Owner Tinny Nyangoni of Ickleton Place had to pay costs of £912.50, a fine of £660 and victim surcharge of £66.

Stefco Moraliev’s Blue Mazda 6 was removed from a parking area in Gannet Close, Haverhill in March.

Its road tax had expired in August, while it also had a flat tyre and rusty brake discs.

Moraliev was ordered to pay costs of £875, a fine of £660 and a victim surcharge of £66.

Cllr Peter Stevens, St Edmundsbury Council’s Cabinet Member for Operations said: “Abandoning a vehicle is a form of flytipping.

“Vehicles are left to deteriorate, they can become dangerous as they fall apart, and they can have a serious impact on the look and feel of an area which in turn impacts on the mental wellbeing of local residents.

“That is why the council takes action to investigate reports of abandoned vehicles, gets them removed, issues fixed penalty notices – and when all else fails, why it is right that it formally prosecutes those responsible.”

West Suffolk councils received 340 complaints of abandoned vehicles last year.

Often the vehicles are just in poor condition or have been left in one spot for a length of time and the actual number of abandoned vehicles after investigation is a lot less.

After investigating, 69 of the vehicles reported in 2016/17 were classed as abandoned and the councils removed all of these.

The councils can only take action against owners when an owner can be traced and in 2016/17 it issued 14 fixed penalty fines of £200 each.

Eight of these however were not paid and so were prosecuted in court.

If you suspect a vehicle has been abandoned, you can report it atwww.westsuffolk.gov.uk/bins/street_cleanin abandonedvehicles.cfm.