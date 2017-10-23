Action needed to fight flu virus

The West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust has urged people to take action to protect themselves and others from the flu this winter.

Doctors from the trust have expressed concern that people are not taking the appropriate precautions to prevent the virus spreading, such as washing hands frequently and thoroughly and getting the flu vaccine.

Dr Thomas Pulimood, consultant in respiratory medicine, said: “One droplet from someone sneezing could contain hundreds of viruses. The flu vaccine is the best protection we have against this unpredictable and infectious virus. It is one of the safest in the world and given to millions of people in UK each year.”

Older people, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions are urged to get vaccinated as they are particularly at risk of catching the virus.