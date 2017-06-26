All eyes were on Specsavers at Haverhill primary school

Sixty pupils at Westfield Primary Academy in Haverhill were treated to a lesson from eyesight experts to raise awareness of the importance of eye health.

Oliver Morgan, practice manager of Specsavers Haverhill, gave a talk with optical assistant Hollie Burry about how light affects eyes to two year one classes at the school.

Oliver, whose daughters Evie and Eden attend the school, and Hollie advised the children on how to correctly protect their eyes when playing out in the sunshine and the risks of prolonged exposure to UV light on eyesight.

The children, aged five and six, were able to get hands-on with eye pads, frames and mini eye tests, taking measurements and asking questions in a special Q&A session with the team.

Store director at Specsavers Haverhill, Raju Fynn, said: “We were really keen to help out in the local community by bringing our expertise into schools to educate not only children, but parents and teachers.

“It’s vital that children understand the basics of how their eyes work and how to look after them.

“Similarly, it is important to provide parents with essential advice on the importance of how to protect their children’s eyes. It was a very enjoyable afternoon.’

Eye examinations and glasses are available free of charge through the NHS for all children under 16 at Specsavers Haverhill.

If you would like the team at Specsavers Haverhill to present at your school or would like more information on how the store can help provide learning resources, then pop into store in the High Street or call 01440 765060.