An award to mark a lifetime of achievement

The Lifetime Achievement Award is another new accolade in the Bury Free Press Business Awards this year.

It aims to recognise the fact that there are some people whose contribution to the business world spans decades and may have an impact on more than one company or aspect of business.

Bury Free Press Business Awards 2017 sponsors and partners

The Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by the Bury Free Press, will be presented to a person who has contributed to the growth and success of the West Suffolk business community.

The winner will have demonstrated consistent best practice in business at the highest level and that it is worthy of such an accolade.

The award criteria says: “Winners of this award have a truly outstanding level of achievement across all judging criteria.

“Being recognised as West Suffolk’s Lifetime Achiever will cement the winner’s reputation among the business community in our county.”

Vanessa Feltz (Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Barry Peters, editor of the Bury Free Press, said: “Entrepreneurs may come and go – that’s the nature of the speed of business these days in some sectors.

“What we will be looking for with this award will be someone who has given something special to our area over a number of years.

“The person who walks off with this award will be the epitome of everything that’s good about the Bury Free Press Business Awards winners – innovation, expertise, dedication but in this award built up over a number of years and that’s what make the award so prestigious.”

Nominations for all award categories must be in by August 14 so our judges can make their final decisions in time for the awards night at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds, which closes the 10-day West Suffolk Business Festival on October 13. The evening will be hosted by Vanessa Feltz, who has a lifetime in broadcasting.

Radio and television presenter Vanessa, who was last week revealed as one of the BBC’s top paid presenters, currently presents an early morning radio show on BBC Radio 2 and a mid-morning phone-in on BBC Londoin 94.9. She is also a Daily Express Columnist.

She is no stranger to awards herself, having received Speech Radio Personality of the Year at the 2009 Sony Radio Academy Awards.

A graduate of Trinity College, Cambridge, she began on television as an agony aunt of This Morning with Richard and Judy before moving nto her own Oprah Winfrey-style daily chat show from 1994 to 1998.

You will find a full list of the award categories and can make nominations at http://buryfreepressbusinessawards.imlevents.co.uk

Company awards also include business of the year and for innovation (a new category for 2017) and encouraging green business.

Individuals can also be recognised as business leader, apprentice or employee of the year.

The customer service award is open to individuals or businesses.