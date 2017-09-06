Anita ditches the weight and gains a regional slimming title

A super-slimmer who shed almost half her body weight has been crowned the joint-winner of the Slimming World East of England Regional Woman of the Year Award.

Anita Bryant, of Lidgate, who attends the Slimming World group that meets at the New Croft in Haverhill on Monday nights, beat 58,000 fellow members to become one of the most inspirational woman after losing an amazing 10 stone in two-and-a-half years.

Anita Bryant before losing ten stone

In January 2015, 5ft in tall Anita topped the scales at 20st 13lbs and felt worthless and miserable.

“I had no quality of life,” said Anita. “Walking was painful and I felt depressed and was utterly exhausted all the time.

“The final crunch came when a group opened in my village I now had no excuses to not give it a go, it was on my doorstep.

“I felt sick when the night came to join.

“I was scared, embarrassed and ashamed, but as I walked through the door and was met by a room full of friendly faces I knew I had come to the right place and that I wasn’t going to be doing this by myself.

“I met my consultant Jo Johnson who has become my rock and who has believed in me and supported me from day one.”

The group Anita joined originally met in Wickhambrook but is now in Haverhill.

Anita attributes her success very much to the support of her group, adding that she has made lots of new friends and the support she gets from the other members, particularly on a week where she struggled has been second to none, “there is always someone to offer advice and ideas just when you need it,” she said.

Being ten stone lighter has, said Anita, totally transformed her life.

“I previously only existed, now I am living and for the first time in my life feel radiant.

“My health has improved 100 per cent - my mobility has improved greatly and I can now cycle, do bounce classes and circuit training, my doctor is absolutely thrilled with how well I have done he recommends Slimming World to all their patients.

“I am a new woman and I am now able to join in with everything instead of just watching.”

Anita’s main ambition now is to live life to the full and make up for lost time.

Anita will be representing the East of England in the National Semi Final in Derbyshire on October 1. The National Final is in Birmingham in November.

To find your nearest Slimming World Group phone 03448978000 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk