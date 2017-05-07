Anxiety workshop welcomed by parents at Haverhill school

A Haverhill primary school has pledged to do more to raise awareness of anxiety and mental health issues after holding a successful workshop for parents.

Coupals Primary Academy held the session in conjunction with Wellbeing Suffolk and its own nursing team.

Headteacher David Maguire said he was pleased with the response – with the audience even including one parent whose child doesn’t go to the school.

He said: “We wanted to hold the workshop as anxiety and mental health issues in childhood are big national topics.

“The workshop gave us an opportunity to talk to parents about why children might get anxious as well as discussing any general warning signs with them.

“There was a good response from parents and we are pleased with how it went.”

Mr Maguire revealed the workshop was just the first of a number of different initiatives aimed at raising awareness of mental health.

He said: “We want to do more to pro-actively support our school nursing team.

“Our next step is to work with our staff to ensure they understand anxiety and the various support strategies which will help provide better support to our children.

“We also want to teach our children more about anxiety because they can then support each other.

“If primary school children understand more about anxiety and mental health, it will help them more as they get older.

“While we only deal with a few cases of anxiety at Coupals, we are aware that young people are under more and more pressure.

“There was a taboo around mental health issues.

“But we hope this kind of session and other things planned will help us break that for good.”