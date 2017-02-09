Ashdon teaching assistant retires after 32 years

Ashdon Primary School has bid farewell to a well-known and much-loved member of staff.

Mother-of-two Diane Cayzer retired last Wednesday from the teaching assistant post she has held for 32 years.

Pupils, staff and guests came together to celebrate her career and wish her luck for the future.

They presented the grandmother-of-two with flowers, gift vouchers and a framed collage of portraits drawn by the pupils.

Headteacher Gary Brown said: “I think she found it quite emotional and was worried she was going to be a bit overcome.”

“She was really caring,” he added. “Most of her time was spent with the younger children so she helped settle them in and get them used to the rest of the school.

“After 32 years she must have seen over 1,000 pupils come through the school and I just think it’s a remarkable achievement in these days of short term contracts to have someone who’s been in the same job for all those years.”