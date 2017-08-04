Award for companies helping to create a greener Suffolk

Suffolk has a long stated aim to be ‘the greenest county’ and its businesses seem to share that ambition.

The Green/Environment Award in the Bury Free Press Business Awards has traditionally attracted innovative companies whose products help others towards sustainability.

Bury Free Press Business Awards 2017 sponsors and partners

Last year it went to Aponic of Acton with its aeroponic and aquaponic vertical growing systems.

This year the judges of the category, sponsored by the Bury Free Press’ parent company Iliffe Media, want to celebrate those organisations and individuals undertaking unique work that can be emulated by the wider business community and serve to drive green growth.

Each entry will be judged against three over-arching criteria: innovation, applicability and competitiveness.

Ricky Allan, managing director of Iliffe Media East, said: “As a company, we try to minimise the effect we have on the environment but west Suffolk has many businesses who are not only reducing their own impact on our world, but are helping others to achieve greater sustainability.

“Through their innovation and expertise these companies help ensure today’s business does not damage tomorrow’s world – we want this award to recognise the very best of them.”

Iliffe Media, the family-owned publisher behind the Cambridge Independent, acquired the Bury Free Press and our 12 East Anglian sister papers from Johnston Press in January 2017.

As well as investing in these titles it has since bought Velvet and IQ magazines in East Anglia and the Kent Messenger Group.

Nominations for all award categories must be in by August 14 so our judges can make their final decisions in time for the awards night at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds, which closes the 10-day West Suffolk Business Festival on October 13. The evening will be hosted by broadcaster Vanessa Feltz.

You will find a full list of the award categories and can make nominations at http://buryfreepressbusinessawards.imlevents.co.uk

Company awards also include business of the year and for innovation (a new category for 2017).

Individuals can be recognised as business leader, apprentice or employee of the year.

The customer service award is open to individuals or businesses.