Barry White pushes Haverhill gran over the edge

A great-grandmother has boosted her huge fund-raising total by completing an ‘absolutely terrifying’ abseil.

Rose Felloni, from Haverhill, completed the 114.5 metre drop down London’s ArcelorMittal Orbit, Britain’s largest piece of public art, on Saturday.

The 71-year-old had signed up for the abseil challenge by mistake after thinking she had signed for a helter skelter ride.

Things got worse, however, when she had to take her first foot off the structure’s platform while listening to Barry White’s: My First, My Last, My Everything.

“I couldn’t believe they were playing that song on the platform and it felt like an omen, especially the word ‘last’,” said Rose.

“I completely froze and told one of the assistants they were going to have my kick my foot off as I couldn’t move, but they refused.

“It was absolutely terrifying, I hated every second of it and however long it took, it seemed like an eternity.”

Rose took up the challenge to raise money for the Prader-Willi Syndrome Association.

Her daughter, Deena Renyard, died of the condition in 2005 and since then, Mrs Felloni has raised an enormous £49,000.

Her latest effort has raised a further £800, with money still coming in.

She was supported on the day by her two friends, Val Preston and Oliver Gay, both in their 70s.

“There was a young girl abseiling ahead of me but I was so scared, my hands just went like pistons and I got to the ground before her,” added Rose.

“People say I was brave but I think I must be either demented or just plain stupid. I thought I had signed up for a helter skelter ride.

“I wasn’t going to back out though and just kept thinking of the money.”

People can still donate at www.gofundme.com/fund-my-tenna-lady-supplies