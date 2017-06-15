BBC pundit to speak at Suffolk FA awards

BBC Match of the Day pundit Mark Lawrenson has stepped in to be guest speaker at the Suffolk FA Awards Night.

It follows former Ipswich Town midfielder Jimmy Bullard’s withdrawal.

The awards night, which is being sponsored by McDonalds, Ransomes Jacobsen and The KBB Centre, is taking place at Trinity Park near Ipswich on Friday, June 23.

Lawrenson, who played 241 times for Liverpool between 1981 and 1988 and made 39 appearances for the Republic of Ireland, said: “I am looking forward to attending the Suffolk FA Awards Night.

“When I played for Liverpool we had some great games against Ipswich Town, and I am relishing sharing memories of these with the audience.”

Bullard said: “I am so sorry to have to withdraw from the event as I have to go away for a TV show as part of an ongoing commitment.

“I am so sorry my other obligations have had to take priority on this occasion.

“I hope you have a great night.”

Suffolk FA Director Roger Peck, who is one of the organisers of the event, said: “While obviously disappointed that Jimmy Bullard has had to withdraw, we are delighted that Mark Lawrenson is able to join us.

“Not only did he have a highly successful playing career but is one of the best-known football pundits on our television screens, and is a renowned after-dinner speaker.”

The awards night includes a two-course meal and various awards plus Shaun Whiter and Joey Abbs, the two local footballers seriously injured in a car accident in Newmarket last July, will be attending and any profits from the evening will be presented to them.

Tickets can be bought from Suffolk FA on 01449 616606 by close of play tomorrow.