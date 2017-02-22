Bid to cut St Edmundsbury tax increase fails

A last minute move to cut the St Edmundsbury Council Tax increase was thrown out by the full council last night.

David Nettleton proposed an amendment to the borough’s budget to cut the proposed 1.96 per cent rise, making band D £182.16, to 0.76 per cent, or £180 on D.

He argued paying for it by reducing The Apex’s subsidy by £78,315 to £903,648 and that it would reduce the difference between St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath taxes in case the councils decided to merge.

Council leader John Griffiths said: “There is a miriad of things that make this budget viable. It would probably cost more to change the budget at this stage than it would make. This is a very small saving on Council Tax.”

Only Cllr Nettleton voted for it.

Peter Stevens, Cabinet member for operations, said the budget marked a move to investment which meant planning further ahead to bring in cash for when Government grant stops in 2020.

He added: “It gives us the prospect of being able to propose an affordable budget without drastic cuts by 2020.”

In a recorded vote Trevor Beckwith voted against and Cllr Nettleton abstained.