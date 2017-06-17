‘Bittersweet’ club record for skipper

Haverhill captain Adam Dellar may have scored a personal as well as club record against Braintree, but losing the game put a ‘dampener’ on it, writes Hannah Dolman.

He has scored 263 runs in his last two appearances, but neither have secured victories.

His latest knock of 156 was the highest ever scored by a Haverhill player, but he said it is hard to feel pleased when the tally didn’t guide the team to a win.

“It’s bittersweet”, he said. “It’s nice to have another great score, but it’s hard to be chuffed about it because we lost the game.

“That’s put a real dampener on it to be honest. It doesn’t have the same excitement when you don’t celebrate the win too.”

Dellar has surpassed a ton in his last two 50-over games since moving to opening bat.

But he’s frustrated that his improvement has not helped the team’s fortunes, as the team drop back to the bottom of the league table.

“It’s time to start considering the possibility of demotion, or at least talking about it,” he said.

“The reality is that two, and possibly three, clubs are going to get relegated at the end of the year.

“And I think it’s safe to say we now know that we’re one of the favourites to go down. Being at the bottom of the table now is not ideal.

“But the boys have to learn how to help themselves. There’s still time for that to happen.

“We’re competitive at this level, we just need a few more wins.”

Haverhill host Halstead on Saturday (1pm).