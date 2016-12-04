Blackout is third in a month for Haverhill

A total of 1,165 Haverhill homes were left without power last week, some for the third time in a month.

The power cut on November 24 affected residents in Blenheim Close and Boyton Close and was due to a fault in an underground electricity cable.

The lights went out at 10.15pm with power being restored through the night with the last 166 houses having power restored by generator around 5.40am.

The incident follows an earlier blackout overnight between November 8 and 9 when a two hour power cut affected 272 homes.

On November 9, a further two-hour outage affected 168 properties in the town.

A spokesman for UK Power Network said: “While the faults are not directly related, they are on the same stretch of cable.

“We will be replacing more than 300 metres of cable to make supplies in the area more robust.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused to residents in the affected areas.”