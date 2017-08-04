Borough in a good position for start of season, manager confirms

Ryan Weaver proved to Haverhill Borough manager Anthony Choat why he will be an important player for the coming season, after scoring all the team’s goals in their final warm-up game against Mildenhall Town.

These were the words of Choat following the 7-3 loss at Recreation Way on Tuesday — a score he did not feel was reflective of the game.

“It went really well, it was a bit of a strange game — which the final score shows,” he said.

“We were 3-3 until about the 70th minute and I made some changes. We lost a bit of shape because of that and conceded several goals.

“But that doesn’t take away from that first 70 minutes, where we coped really well against a team in a league above us.

“Mildenhall have played well in pre-season so to have been able to keep with them for so long is really positive.

“Ryan scored all of our goals which was great to see. He had a bit of bad luck in his first game and just wasn’t able to get it in, so it was great to see this change.

“He’s going to be a big player for us and he’s a hard worker too. He’s developed even further because of the experience he gained playing at this level.

“I’m really pleased with the way pre-season went and I’m confident that I have identified my first team now.

“I want to see commitment and hard work this season.

“Just staying up would be an amazing thing, and anything else would obviously be incredible.

“We’ve never played at this level, only Weaver, Ross Elkins and Martin Westcott have, so I don’t think it would be fair to demand certain results or a specific league position.

“As long as we try our best, I’ll be happy.”

He said the club would also be making a decision on the progress of Charlie Holmes today, after the forward twisted his ankle in mid-July.

If he is deemed fit, he could start for the club in their FA Cup fixture against Enfield 1893 on Saturday (3pm).

Choat has said his side are ‘raring to go’ for it.

The team’s first fixture of the 2016/17 season is in the Extra Preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup, when they will travel to Enfield 1893.

The side first took part in the 2014/15 season, making it to the First Qualifying round. They will take on a side whose best result is a stage further, having made it to the Second Qualifying round.

The Step 5 sides have never faced each other in the cup, but momentum will be behind Borough as Enfield have been knocked out at the first stage for the past five seasons.

Borough are returning to the FA Cup after a season away and, so far, have won twice and lost twice.

Choat said: “We’re raring to go and can’t wait to get playing.”