Boxes of festive joy for homeless thanks to Haverhill mother

A Haverhill mother who made gift boxes for the homeless provided some festive cheer by delivering 64 boxes of goodies to Jimmy’s Shelter, in Cambridge.

Helped by her three children, Trinity Ellis, 34, filled shoe boxes with useful items for the shelter before encouraging others to do the same.

Among the items to be delivered were: toothpaste/brush, razors/shaving foam, a warm hat, scarf and gloves as well as hand warmers, underwear, lip balm, snacks and treats.

Mrs Ellis, who collected the boxes from the side entrance of the Haverhill Health Centre, said: “We received around 64 gift boxes for the shelter and spent a lovely early morning delivering them.

“The lady at the shelter explained that there around 45 men and women on the street that don’t have anywhere to sleep. They have 23 beds which are always full and people take turns while the church next to the shelter has 13 beds for the same.

“With our boxes, plus the gifts they received from other people, we’ve helped put smiles on many faces this Christmas.

“I’d like to thank each and everyone of the kind-hearted people who donated boxes.”