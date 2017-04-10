BREAKING: Haverhill GP surgery vows to improve after being placed into special measures

The Haverhill Family Practice has pledged to improve aspects of its administration and monitoring procedures following concerns raised in an inspection report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC is an independent body responsible for regulating GP services and its report has been published following a planned inspection in January 2017.

The practice in Camps Road has been given an overall rating of “inadequate” and is required to make changes to the way services are delivered its 15,000 registered patients.

Of five core areas listed in the report the practice was deemed inadequate in three and requiring improvement in two.

Due to the inspection ratings the practice has been placed in special measures for six months, after which it will be inspected again.

Whilst the report praises the practice as being “outstanding” in its employment of two emergency care practitioners, ensuring all patients – whether at home or at the practice – have immediate access to emergency care, the CQC Inspectors found that the surgery had overlooked some administrative tasks and had not carried out safety risk assessments within the appropriate timescale.

Additionally a small number of notes for those patients on specific medication did not have a record of mandatory blood tests results. These issues potentially affect around one percent of the patients registered at the practice.

The valuable education work carried out by the practice staff, including weekly life-saving skills classes, was also praised as “outstanding”.

CQC inspectors spoke to patients during the inspection and all of them said that the practice GPs were excellent and staff approachable and committed.

Extended opening hours and the availability of Saturday morning appointments, telephone consultations, home visits and same-day emergency appointments were also positively highlighted.

Dr Firas Watfeh, GP partner at Haverhill Family Practice said: “The report findings show where improvements need to be made and every member of staff is determined to make the necessary changes.

“These include delivering more robust health and safety risk assessments, putting in place a more focused data management system and increasing levels of staff training.

“We are obviously disappointed to have received this rating.

“The practice has already implemented an action plan and every member of staff is working hard to address the issues raised.

“The administrative changes that need to be made will be implemented as a matter of urgency and every member of our team is committed to ensuring that patients receive safe, effective care.

“It is pleasing that patients have reported that they have confidence in those who treat them and they can easily make an appointment and that the practice is recognised as having good facilities to meet the needs of patients.”

Haverhill Family Practice was formerly Dr Selby & Partners but changed its name after it merged with the Stourview Surgery two years ago.