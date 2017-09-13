BREAKING NEWS: Exonerated Haverhill rector set to return to the pulpit

Three-and-a-half years after he last conducted a service in Haverhill, Canon Ian Finn will return this weekend to St Mary’s Church to lead the Sunday service.

In February, a jury at Ipswich Crown Court unanimously cleared Mr Finn of defrauding his own church, taking just two hours to reach their decision.

He had stood accused of fraud by abuse of position between June 2007 and March 2014, a period during which it was claimed that he failed to account for £12,707.

The trial took place more than a year after a jury in his first trial had to be discharged.

After his acquittal, Mr Finn had said: “It is a nightmare which should never have taken place.

“As became abundantly clear during the trial, this was not an issue about criminality. “It was about competence, or lack of it, when it came to figures and paperwork.”

John Howard, spokesman for the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, said on Tuesday: “After Canon Ian Finn was found not guilty of fraud at his trial in February this year he has undertaken a period of both spiritual and practical preparation before returning to ministry.

“He will now return as Rector of Haverhill this month and the Diocese will continue to support both him and the parish as they together re-establish his ministry to serve the people of Haverhill and Withersfield.”