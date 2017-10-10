BREAKING NEWS: Haverhill Scouts leader imprisoned for child sex offence

A Scouts leader from Haverhill has been jailed after being caught trying to arrange a meeting for sex with what he believed was a 13-year-old girl.

Alistair Kidd, 24, who was an Akela with the 1st Haverhill Sea Scout Group having come up through all the age sections in the organisation, was trapped when he chatted online with a girl he though was called Taylor Harrison but who, in fact, was an undercover police officer.

Today at Ipswich Crown Court, Kidd, of Weddell Road, Haverhill, was jailed for a total of two years.

The court heard how on September 28 last year Kidd had logged onto an internet chatroom and after about 30 minutes had started conversations with who he believed to be the girl who told him she was aged 13.

Prosecuting, Andrew Jackson said Kidd sent the girl a picture of himself naked from

the waist up and she sent one claiming to be of herself.

Seven minutes later Kidd responded with a message which started “Sexy” and went on to request a meeting.

On October 16 last year Kidd again made contact with the “girl” online and asked her to meet him and asked how many condoms he should bring with him.

A series of “sexually graphic” messages followed in which Kidd detailed what he wanted to do with the girl.

Mr Jackson said: “He made it abundantly clear that he wanted to meet the person he knew of as a 13-year-old girl.”

It was then that a team of detectives went to Kidd’s then-home in Ickleton Place, haverhill and arrested him and seized two laptop computers.

When interviewed Kidd declined to answer any police questions but upon his first court appearance pleaded guilty to attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sexual offence and attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

Appearing for Kidd, Stephen Spence said his client had no previous convictions and

examination of his computers showed no sexual attraction to young girls other than the contact with Taylor Harrison.

Sentencing him, Judge John Devaux said the offending was so serious that only an immediate prison term was appropriate.

Kidd was also made the subject of a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order and an order barring him from working with young people.

Judge Devaux ordered that the two laptop computers seized from Kidd should be forfeited.

Kidd was suspended from his role with the Scouts in October 2016 after it became clear he was implicated in the police enquiry relating to safeguarding concerns.