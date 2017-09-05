BREAKING NEWS: Two arrests after stabbing in Haverhill

Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was stabbed in Haverhill.

The attack took place at around 10.15pm yesterday, (Monday, September 4), in a car park between Ixworth Road and Butley Court.

The victim – a 19-year-old man – was stabbed in the arm, sustaining a potentially life-changing injury. He was taken to hospital where he remains for treatment.

Police were called shortly after the attack took place and subsequently arrested two teenagers at around 1.15am today after attending an address in Butley Court.

The two, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy who are both from the Wembley area of London, were arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Any witnesses to the attack are asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 quoting reference 58773/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.