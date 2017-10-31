Builders’ merchants is up and running in Haverhill

Builders’ merchants, MKM Building Supplies, opened its first ever branch in Haverhill on Monday, creating 16 jobs.

With building, heating and plumbing supplies, through to landscaping and timber essentials, the branch in Iceni Way caters to tradespeople and the general public.

Specialists advisers are on hand in kitchen and bathroom showrooms and in its unique roofing centre.

To celebrate the new opening, free breakfast butties will be available to those visiting the branch during its opening fortnight.

This is in addition to the other amenities that MKM Haverhill will provide, including free WiFi, coffee as well as a range of other ongoing deals.

Tony Archer, the branch director said: “MKM is all about skilled, local staff serving local people - and that’s exactly what MKM Haverhill intends to be.

“Great product range, prices, and unbeatable customer service.

“If you’re from Haverhill and the surrounding area, whether a local tradesperson, DIYer or just someone who fancies a nosey around, the new team here at MKM Haverhill can’t wait to strike up a fantastic relationship.”

The move into Suffolk represents fairly new territory for the Hull-based independent merchant, whose ongoing growth initiative has also taken the firm as far south as Honiton, Devon.

Having opened over eight locations in the past year alone, Haverhill is hot on the heels of MKM’s recent milestone 50th branch in Royal Leamington Spa, Warwickshire.