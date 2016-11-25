Burglars strike at farm and property in two West Suffolk villages

Burglars have struck at a farm and property in two West Suffolk villages.

In the first incident at a farm in Hawkedon, between 4pm and 8.30pm on Friday, November 18, a red and silver Richardson horse trailer as well as a chainsaw and leaf blower were stolen.

Then between 4pm on Saturday, November 19 and 7pm on Sunday, November 20, a garage at a property in Hengrave was broken into and a lawnmower, two quad bikes, a chainsaw and leaf blower were stolen. A wooden trailer was taken from the garden.

Police are investigating whether the two incidents are linked.

Anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious should contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 67283/16 for the Hawkedon incident and 67322/16 for the Hengrave incident. Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.