Burglars strike in Kedington, Stoke by Clare and Clare

Properties in Kedington, Stoke by Clare and Clare were among five burgled in villages near to the Suffolk border with Essex in the same afternoon.

they all took place on Wednesday afternoon, November 15.

The first two incidents occurred in Capel St Mary between 12.30pm and 2.40pm, at properties in Mill Hill and Plough Road.

Between 12.20pm and 2pm at an address in Rectory Road, Kedington, entry was gained to a garage with an integral door to the property, but nothing appears to have been stolen.

At around 4.30pm offenders approached the rear of a property in Church Park, Stoke-by-Clare.

The victim was sat in the kitchen in low-lighting, when the rear door was opened and a torch shone inside.

He shouted out and the suspects ran off, getting into a van which drove off towards Ashen.

The suspects are described as two white men, aged around 20 and wearing dark clothing. They were seen to get into a small white van with ‘Cash for all cars’ written in blue text on the rear.

The final incident reported to police occurred in Pask Way, Clare, between 7.40am and 5.50pm, where a house was broken into.

Entry was gained by the rear patio door being smashed and items of jewellery were stolen.

Detectives are exploring potential links between these incidents and are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or saw any persons or vehicles matching the descriptions above, to make contact.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting the following references: 73668/17 (Kedington); 73687/17 (Stoke-by-Clare); 73686/17 (Clare). Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.