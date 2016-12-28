Bury St Edmunds hospice launches new obstacle challenge fund-raiser

Brave fund-raisers looking to shake off the winter blues are being encouraged to tackle St Nicholas Hospice Care’s new 5km obstacle event.

Battle of the Knights will see participants face a 4km run before tackling 25 obstacles strewn across a 1km course at The Playground, in Barrow on Sunday, March 19.

The obstacles include a 10ft wall, tyre run, vertical cargo net, monkey bars, hay bale run and a ramp climb.

Jenny Smith, events and challenges fund-raising officer at the hospice, said: “It is a new event for the hospice which is very exciting for us.

“It will incorporate the brilliant atmosphere we see at events such as Girls Night Out and Paws in the Park, whilst throwing in a bit of mud, friendly competition and the chance to have some fun by trying something different.”

In preparation for the event, which is sponsored by The Playground and Abbeycroft Leisure, two of the hospice’s fund-raisers George Chilvers and Rachel Card had a test run.

George said: “I had never taken on any obstacle challenges before but it was great fun.

“I certainly knew that I had taken on a challenge when I woke up the next morning.”

Rachel added: “This challenge is not to be taken lightly but it can be overcome with a bit of grit, determination and if needed with a little help from your friends.”

Participants can either enter the event as an individual, or as part of a team.

For those looking for a more competitive edge, the course will be timed and those finishing in the top 10 per cent will be given the title of Knight and the chance to defend their honour at next year’s event free of charge.

It costs £30 to enter. Sign up at www.stnicholashospice.org.uk/bok2017