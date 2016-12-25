Bury St Edmunds school’s Christmas charity appeal raises £15,403

From a sky dive to ice skating and even balloon popping, County Upper School’s fund-raising ambitions soared for its Christmas charity appeal.

And students’ efforts certainly paid off as it was revealed at their end of term assembly on Tuesday they had made a staggering £15,403.

County Upper School charity activities - Gladiators

The funds will be split between their chosen charities - Cystic Fibrosis Trust, HCPT 86, West Suffolk Hospital’s My WiSH, Suffolk Accident Rescue Service (SARS) and St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Since the initiative launched 30-years-ago, the school has raised nearly £300,000 for various good causes.

Headteacher Vicky Neale said: “Throughout the year visitors comment on the special atmosphere which is tangible throughout County and never is that more so than at Christmas.

“The moment when the total is revealed in front of more than 1,000 people is always one of the most magical highlights of the year.

Countys Got Talent winner - Erin Maguire in Year 9 ANL-161216-164553001

“This year’s team have been fantastic throughout and fully deserved to raise such an amazing amount.

“I congratulate them and the whole County community on the amount they raised and, more importantly, the spirit in which they raised it.”

The school’s charity team, supported by the whole sixth form, launched this year’s fund-raising with a sponsored skydive at half term.

Then in the weeks leading up to Christmas, their activities ran the creative gamut from ice skating to sports challenges and a mini fete with individual tutor group stalls.

County Upper School's charity activities - mini-fete

The fun continued with Gladiators-style games, the County’s Got Talent competition - won by Erin Maguire in Year 9, versions of Take Me Out and Would I Lie To You, fancy dress, balloon popping and a movie night.

There was also a sixth form versus staff quiz night, bag packing, cake bakes, leg waxing and a golf day.

Alongside these events, the music department performed at many community events, with any contributions added to the charity pot.

The collection from a service at St Mary’s Church and the sold out Christmas Concert at County added more than £500 to the total.

A sixth form team put together a revue which added a good sum to the pot.

Languages teacher Mark Staples is an amateur photographer who sold 200 of his calendars of Suffolk scenes and gave all the profit to the initiative.

County Upper is part of the Bury St Edmunds All-Through Trust, which supported HCPT 86 and a Santa fun run was organised at the trust’s Westley campus.