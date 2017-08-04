Business and charity unite to help Haverhill fire victim

Having lost almost everything in a house fire more than seven months ago, a Haverhill woman has received help from a town business and charity to get her life back on track.

Hughes Electrical has stepped in to support Jayne Hornsey by donating a cooker as she looks to replace the household items lost when fire gutted her home Castle Lane last December.

Jayne is currently in temporary accommodation but has had to replace all of her kitchen equipment after it was destroyed in the fire, and in order to do so she has been receiving help from the town-based charity, REACH Community Projects.

Ann Allen, operations mtanager at REACH, had been assisting Jayne as she gets her life back together.

REACH had already managed to raise funds to buy a few household items for Jayne, such as a small freezer, when Ann approached Hughes to see if they could help, and Sam Potter, manager of the shop in Haverhill High Street, offered the cooker.

Ann said: “We have been amazed at this very kind gesture of a new cooker from Hughes Electrical for Jayne.

“Having been involved with providing this lady with replacement household items after the distressing fire a few months ago, it’s just lovely to see her getting a home back together and we wish her all the very best for the future.

“When we called at Jayne’s with Sam a very happy Jayne said “I am so grateful, I can’t thank you enough for all your help.”

Sam added: “As an established business in the town we like to see ourselves as at the very heart of the local community.

“So, when we heard about the terrible ordeal Jayne had been through we were only to pleased to help her and also recognise the very valuable work Ann and the team at Reach Community Projects do for the local community.”