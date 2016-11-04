Chief Secretary to the Treasury visits Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Local business leaders packed out a Suffolk New College room at a networking event today (4th November) to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the launch of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Greater Ipswich where they heard that the town “is on the launch pad for a truly great future”.

They were joined by both Rt. Hon. David Gauke MP, Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

David Gauke, an ex-Northgate High School pupil, was present at the launch of Suffolk Chamber in Greater Ipswich and Suffolk Chamber was keen that he join them in celebrating what the business community in Greater Ipswich has achieved in that time.

John Dugmore, Suffolk Chamber’s chief executive said “Ipswich and its surrounding towns and villages are on the up. We are on the launch pad for a truly great future.

“Many of Suffolk Chamber in Greater Ipswich’s manifesto pledges, such as transport and skills, have either been delivered or are being actively addressed.

“From the Upper Orwell Crossings to planned improvements to the train service, and from the business-friendly approach of the University of Suffolk onto the great work of Ipswich Central in revitalising the town’s retail hub, Ipswich is getting its act together as never before.”

At the event, Chief Secretary to the Treasury David Gauke spoke about the UK economy and the key role of the business community in shaping a sustained prosperity for all.

David Gauke said: “I congratulate the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce on its fifth birthday. I am honoured to be invited to mark the occasion and talk to members who are all ambitious for the future. Ipswich is close to my heart and I wish the Chamber every success in continuing to drive business growth across the Greater Ipswich area.”

Catherine Johnson, chair of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Greater Ipswich added “David Gauke is part of this inspiring Ipswich story of growing success. They and their colleagues provide a vital political voice, alongside the business-focussed one provide by the Chamber.

“It’s been a good five years for the town. Now we must reap the rewards of all the work that has gone in to making Greater Ipswich prosper”.

This event was supported by Ipswich Building Society.