East Anglian businesses could win up to £25,500 in business support

Are you a business owner ready to take the next step in 2017? Do you have big plans for the New Year and looking to grow your success?

If your business is based in Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Hertfordshire or Cambridgeshire and you have been trading for under five years you could be in with the chance of winning £25,500 worth of business support in THE ONE competition.

THE ONE competition is back searching for the best entrepreneurial spirit this region has to offer.

Founded by Nichola Cain, Managing Director of leading PR agency Voice Communications, and run in conjunction with a number of other successful businesses in the region, THE ONE competition is the perfect opportunity for any ambitious, new business to build on plans for their growth in 2017.

Previous winners include, The Lampshade Company, based in Colchester, The Foraging Fox based in Bishop’s Stortford on the Essex and Hertfordshire border and Raw Nibbles, based in Suffolk.

The lucky winner of THE ONE will win a prize package consisting of:

• PR consultancy and implementation from Voice Communications to the value of £5,000

• Design Consultancy from Phelan Barker to the value of £5,000

• On-line marketing from Climbing Trees to the value of £2,500

• Accountancy advice and annual returns from LB Group to the value of £3,000

• MyRuby telephone reception for a year to the value of £1,500

• Leadership and Management coaching package from Julie Clements (24 hours of one-to-one coaching) to the value of £3,500

• Business consultancy package from Graham Broughton Consulting to the value of £2,500

• Website build package from Paspective to the value of £2,500.

To be in with a chance of being crowned THE ONE 2017, complete the online entry form available now at www.onecompetition.co.uk.

The deadline for entries is Tuesday, January 31.

Nichola Cain, Managing Director of Voice Communications said: “We are extremely excited to begin our search for THE ONE 2017 and offer one young business the opportunity to kick start their New Year.

“Our region has a wealth of entrepreneurial talent and we’re looking forward to seeing the high quality entrants for this year.”

Angela Berry, Founder of The Lampshade Company (winner of THE ONE 2015) comments: “Winning THE ONE competition was absolutely amazing, it’s a great feeling when you are recognised for something that you are extremely passionate about.

“Winning enabled me to reach my goals and ambitions much faster than I could have ever done before, with an amazing team of support behind me the whole way.

“I recommend the competition to any business or entrepreneur that want to make their debut into the world of business.”

Entrants will be required to provide a description of their business, product or service idea, details of their achievements to date as well as their ambitions and ideas about what they would use the prize package to achieve.

Entry is only available to businesses which have been trading for less than five years and are based in Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Hertfordshire or Cambridgeshire.

The judging panel will select a shortlist of finalists, who will be invited to give a 45-minute presentation of their business idea on Monday, February 20, at Layer Marney Tower, England’s tallest Tudor Gate house.

The winner will be announced the day after.