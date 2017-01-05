PCC seeks a fairer deal for Suffolk

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore has launched a campaign for the county to get a fairer financial settlement.

It comes just days after the Home Office grant announcement for the next financial year.

Mr Passmore said: “It’s my job to ensure Suffolk taxpayers get the very best value for money for policing in the county.

“At the moment I don’t believe we get a reasonable share of funding.”

Mr Passmore, who welcomed a fundamental review of the funding formula by Policing Minister Brandon Lewis, believes that Suffolk should get a more equitable settlement, which reflects the challenges the county faces.

“Whilst I recognise that fairness should take account of specific factors that will be common across all policing areas, I think the rural nature of Suffolk should be given proper weighting and the challenge of policing individual communities over a large geographic expanse should be considered when levels of funding are agreed,” he said.

“Suffolk is home to one of the largest container ports in Europe and has a coastline of more than 60 miles.

“We have five military establishments including two American airbases, the county is home to a nuclear power station and the A14 is a major route of national importance.

“My concern is that the Government does not recognise the significance of these crucial strategic national assets and the impact it has on our police service.

The PCC is asking the public to read his assessment at: www.suffolk-pcc.gov.uk and, if they agree, to show their support by emailing: fairshareforsuffolk@suffolk.pnn.police.uk by January 20.