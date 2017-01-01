Busy start to the year for firefighters in Suffolk

Firefighters have had a busy start to the year after they were called to several emergencies in the early hours of this morning.

Two people were taken to hospital suffering from the effects of breathing in smoke following a house fire, in Timworth Green, near Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were alerted to the incident at 12.05am and two fire engines initially attended.

On arrival, they found a fire on the ground floor of the property and began to combat the fire using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

They requested a third fire engine and the blaze was under control by 1.30am.

Ten crews tackled a fire at a large barn in Mendlesham, which was reported at 12.16am.

Vehicles from Eye, Debenham, Diss, Needham Market, Stowmarket, Ixworth, Harleston, Stradbroke and Elmswell attended.

They fought the blaze using two hose reels, one main jet and a ground monitor.

The incident was under control by 2am.

The fire service was called at 4.07am to a report of flooding affecting electrics in Sand Acre Close, Mildenhall.

One crew from Mildenhall attended and isolated the electrics.