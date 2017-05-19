Calling Haverhill’s top tots and toddlers

The Haverhill Echo has teamed up with a professional photography company to offer children a free photo session – and the chance to win a stunning portrait print.

Photographers from the Photography Company will be in Haverhill from Wednesday May 24 to Saturday May 27.

They will set up a studio in Boots the Chemist in the High Street from 10am to 4pm on each day and will operate on a non-appointment, first-come, first-served basis.

Each child will have a standard head and shoulders picture taken, which will be entered in a competition in the Haverhill Echo.

A 10 x 8 inch portrait will also be available to order on the day for just £5.

Additional pictures can be taken on request of each child, which will be available to view, by appointment, about 10 days later, with the option to buy any, all or none of the resulting prints.

The competition winner will be chosen by Echo readers via a voting form which will appear with the pictures.

First prize is a 20 x 16 canvas, the runner-up will receive a 16 x 12 canvas and the third place prize will be a 12 x 10 canvas.

The competition is open to any child from birth to five years and the sitting is completely free, with no obligation to buy anything.

Normal Iliffe Media competition rules apply.

The editor’s decision is final and no correspondence will be entered into.