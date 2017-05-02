Cambridge estate agent shows support for Linton school’s athletes

Linton Heights Junior School has been winning sports trophies across Cambridgeshire over the last 12 months and thanks to the generosity of Cambridge based estate agents Cooke Curtis & Co they are looking the part too.

In times of government cut backs and with ever decreasing school budgets, schools such as Linton Heights depend heavily on the kindness of forward-thinking, community-minded companies such as Cooke Curtis.

With Jamie Curtis and his team’s gift, the school has bought some stylish sports kit, and the school’s PE co-ordinator, Dan Penfold, said: “Cooke Curtis’ incredibly generous gift of our fabulous sports kit really gave our runners a strong sense of pride and indeed the winning edge in April’s county cross country event and all other events.

“We were delighted that our boys came in sixth out of 133 teams and girls 13th. The children and staff of Linton Heights Junior School are indebted to Jamie and the Cooke Curtis team for their kindness.”

The award winning estate agents have been supporting Linton Heights over the last year with sponsoring banners and programmes for the annual summer fair and now has a legacy with the school through buying the kit.

Mr Curtis, added: “From our perspective Cooke Curtis & Co are focusing on helping within communities local to us, this year we are supporting a number of charities, sports clubs and Linton Heights.

“It is a wonderful opportunity for Cooke Curtis & Co to help the pupils of Linton Heights sports team by providing the new kit and to hear and see the great results they are achieving in them.”

Linton Heights is currently looking for sponsors for replacement interactive white board. If you would like to help, please contact the school on 01223 892210.