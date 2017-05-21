Cambridgeshire’s new metro mayor’s ‘100 day plan’

The newly-elected Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has set out his priorities for his first 100 days in office.

James Palmer’s commitments, as outlined in his ‘100 days plan’, centre around transport and infrastructure, employment and skills, housing, economic strategy, investment strategy and strategic planning.

The former leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council is also planning to invest in ‘infrastructure that reaches outside of the [Greater Cambridge] City Deal area’.

But he admits the job ahead is a long-term one.

“This job can’t be completed in four years, and I have to be clear about that from day one,” he said.