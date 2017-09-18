Cannabis and fake DVDs seized after police raid near Haverhill

A man has been arrested in connection with supplying cannabis following a police raid in Little Wratting.

Officers executed a drugs warrant at a property in Haverhill Road last Friday.

Nineteen cannabis plants and a large quantity of herbal cannabis were seized, along with cultivation equipment and a number of counterfeit DVDs.

A 54-year-old man from the Haverhill area was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and possessing articles for use in fraud.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been released pending further enquiries.

Haverhill Safer Neighbourhood Team is appealing for anyone who has any suspicions or information about cannabis production or distribution to ring 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.