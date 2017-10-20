Castle Camps school to expand by including a nursery

Castle Camps Primary School is opening a brand new nursery and parents are being invited to apply for a place for their youngsters.

The school, located in the Cambridgeshire village of the same name just a few miles north of Haverhill, will be opening its doors to nursery-aged children for the first time in January, as part of a redevelopment project and to meet a need expressed by the local community for a nursery.

Alexandra O’Connor, the school’s headteacher said: “We are a thriving village school and we are committed to bringing the high-standards we have delivered across the curriculum to our new nursery, building on our strengths in early years provision, to provide a nursery where children learn together with faith, hope and love.

“We are looking forward to welcoming a new group of children into the Castle Camps School community in January 2018.”

Led by Miss O’Connor, Castle Camps Primary School was rated as ‘Good with Outstanding Early Years Provision’ by Ofsted in 2015.

It has delivered some of the best results in the county in national Key Stage 1 and Key Stage 2 assessments.

Given the outstanding provision in early years education, the school has the perfect recipe to provide a thriving environment that focuses on the learning potential and personal growth of every child.

The nursery is currently looking for nursery-aged children born after August 31, 2013 to join in January 2018 and, for those who qualify, will provide up to 30 hours of education as part of the Government’s childcare scheme.

Anyone who wishes to hear more about the nursery, or apply for a place can contact the school on 01799 584270.