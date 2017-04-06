Castle Camps wedding videographer scoops a national award

A wedding video and photography service based in Castle Camps is celebratiing winning same national award for two years running.

Veiled Productions was shortlisted for the Videography category of the Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards, held earlier this month at No 4 Hamilton Place, Mayfair, London and came away with the title - just as it did in 2016.

Guides for Brides in a national directory for everything wedding related, so the title is about as prestigious as it gets for Rachel Vine and her partner Peter Washer, who run Veiled Productions together.

Rachel, who takes care of the videography while Peter is the photographer, said: “The Guides for Brides award is judged by a wedding specialist and he looks purely at the customer service and it’s purely based on what your customers say about you.

“It’s the happiest day of your life and we want couples to be happy and to be recognised for that is great.”

Rachel started doing wedding videos in 2013 - the first one she did was for a friend as a wedding present - whilst employed full-time doing some videos and project management for a company in London.

She initially developed her videography skills while doing pieces for the studio television channel at Loughborough University, where she was studying for a Geography degree some years ago, but what was once a hobby has now become a successful award-winning occupation since she went full-time with Veiled Productions in 2014.

Having moved to Castle Camps in 2015, the business has continued to thrive, as Rachel said: “The annual income has increased over the last few years and I was conscious it might take a hit moving from one county to another but it has not been too bad at all.”

Her partner, Peter, may be an integral part of the business but he is a software engineer by day, so can only work with Rachel part-time.