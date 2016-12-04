CERN trip for ‘most dedicated STEM teacher’ from Clare

The winners of the STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Inspiration Awards 2016 were announced on Thursday at the House of Lords, with a Clare-based teacher recognised for his achievements.

Stour Valley Community School teacher Dan Stephens (right) was chosen for the ‘most dedicated STEM teacher’ award – recognising a teacher who has shown a strong personal and professional commitment to STEM, resulting in benefits for their students and school.

As part of his prize Mr Stephens will be taken on an exclusive visit to CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, by the Science and Technology Facilities Council.

He will fly to Geneva in January where he will have the opportunity to see cutting edge science in action and meet with top physicists and engineers.

A spokeswoman for the school said they were ‘delighted’ their technology teacher had won.

Mr Stephens is Stour Valley’s STEM coordinator and for three years has organised an annual STEM Careers Fair, working in collaboration with more than 20 different companies and STEM Ambassadors.

These interactive fairs are attended by more than 500 students and now Mr Stephens is planning an even bigger event.