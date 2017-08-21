Charity receives £3,000 towards kitchen revamp

Have your say

A charity, which aims to lift people out of poverty, has been awarded £3,000.

Reach Community Projects will use the money from The Screwfix Foundation towards the refurbishment of its kitchen.

The foundation supports projects to fix, repair, maintain and improve properties for those in need.

Henry Wilson, of Reach, said: “We’re very grateful to The Screwfix Foundation for donating these much needed funds to support our charity.”

Reach runs a variety of projects including the Haverhill Foodbank and volunteering programmes.

Gary Leatherdale, manager of Haverhill’s Screwfix store, said staff held several events to raise funds for the foundation and it was ‘fantastic’ to see the money invested into ‘such a worthwhile community project’.

