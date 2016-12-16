Children’s charity gets a lift thanks to Haverhill couple’s kindness

Close to £1,500 worth of toys have been donated to a children’s charity thanks to the generosity of the customers of two Haverhill based distributors for Kleeneze.

Since October, Peter and Karen Flitton, who live in Shetland Road, have been inviting their customers to donate a toy from the Kleeneze catalogue when making their order.

After weeks of collecting the toys presented to them by customers the couple have piled up an impressive amount and this week they took them along to a distribution centre in Pilgrim’s Hatch, near Brentwood.

From there they will be sent out by Barnardo’s to less fortunate children across the country.

Peter emphasised that the choice by distributors to donate toys is one that is made independently of Kleeneze.

He is more than happy to help, adding: “I do it because there is a lot of under-privileged children.

“I’ve seen it first hand when I went to Ilford (Barnardo’s head office) and it’s amazing. So many kids don’t have anything.

“This makes such a difference.”

Throughout the year Peter and Karen also donate to East Anglian Children’s Hospices as well as giving the toys to Barnardo’s for Christmas.

He also added that some of his customers were once themselves Barnardo’s children so are more than willing to donate a gift and with the average cost of a toy starting at about £4, it is something that is eminently affordable.

Peter estimates that for the 1,500 Kleeneze distributors or so that operate across the country £320,000 worth of toys have been donated since he and Karen first got involved with the company as distributors in 2012.

“I can’t help everyone, but at least I can help two charities,” added Peter.