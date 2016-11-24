Christmas Fayre goers being shown CCTV clips to help trace the 20 who may hold key to finding Corrie

Police searching for missing airman Corrie McKeague are showing Bury Christmas Fayre goers CCTV clips of the 20 untraced people who were in the area where he was last seen two months ago.

The ‘police pod’ opened outside McDonalds today and will be there between 9am and 5pm tomorrow.

The last confirmed sighting of Corrie McKeague - taken from the 3.25am CCTV footage of him in Brentgovel Street, Bury St Edmunds, on Saturday September 24. ANL-161021-143135001

Earlier this week, Suffolk Police confirmed there were 23 people in the Brentgovel Street and Short Brackland area around the time Corrie went missing who had not come forward.

Today they said that number has been reduced to 20 as three individuals have been identified.

Corrie was last seen in Brentgovel Street at 3.25am on Saturday, September 24.

His mum Nicola Urquhart, who was at the pod today, said although people they are looking to trace may not be involved in Corrie’s disappearance, they may have seen someone acting suspiciously.

She added that even if they can confirm they didn’t see Corrie in the area at a particular time, this could help the police investigation by narrowing the timeline around his disappearance.

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott, strategic investigative lead for the case, said some of the CCTV images are ‘quite grainy’ and the individuals are wearing dark clothing.

“For that reason we would ask people to look at the CCTV and come forward with any information,” she said.

Police are also continuing to work with partners to analyse CCTV footage from the town in more detail to ensure nothing has been missed.

Anyone with information should call the incident room on 01473 782019.