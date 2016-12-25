Christmas ride joy for Linton - and a baby

Linton’s on-call firefighters’ very first Christmas ride got off to an interesting start when the birth of a baby nearly prevented Santa from making his rounds.

Firefighter Seb Croot was due to don the red robe and white beard but his wife gave birth to a little girl the morning of the Christmas ride.

Luckily, firefighter Jack Anderson’s dad volunteered to step in at the last minute, to make sure Santa was able to delight the children of Linton for the station’s first Christmas ride.

Watch Commander Lee Allen, who helped organise the event, said: “Despite the last minute Santa swap the ride was a big success.

“There were a lot of people who came out to support us and we surprised a lot of people as they hadn’t known we were coming, and, despite his wife giving birth that morning, Seb still came back to see us later that evening which is true commitment.”

The station raised £380 for The Fire Fighters Charity and are already making plans to do it again next year, but over two nights as it took longer than expected to make the rounds.

Lee added: “Firefighters spent time chatting to local residents about the role of on-call firefighters and handing out flyers so we need to plan more time next year to allow for this as it is a fantastic opportunity for us to generate more recruits for our fire station.”