Clare park’s play area’s transformation is complete

The extended and refurbished play area in the outer bailey of Clare Castle Country Park was officially opened on Saturday.

Children from toddlers to teens will now be able to enjoy the latest play equipment including climbing frames, swings, rope walks and a spinner.

Amelia Jones, 2 plays on the new playground at Clare Castle Country Park. Pic - Richard Marsham

The equipment, installed by Playdale, has been funded by St Edmundsbury Borough Council through the ‘Section 106’ money (a community contribution) from the new housing development in Stoke Road.

Geoffrey Bray, chairman of the park’s trustees, said: “We are delighted to have been able to make these much-needed improvements.

“We are grateful to St Edmundsbury for facilitating the funding and to our volunteer team of experts, Sue Partridge, Louise Jordan and Julie Adams, for all their hard work in planning and bringing the project to a successful conclusion.”

The area in which the play equipment has been installed has been enlarged and a new perimeter fence installed, enabling families using the play area to enjoy a larger dog-free grassed area, with picnic tables and benches, away from other park users.

The newly refurbished play area follows several other recent additions to Clare Castle Country Park, the most recent of which was the launch of ‘Park Run’, which takes place every Saturday.

The official launch of the play area was conducted by Suffolk county councillor for Clare, Mary Evans, as part of the Pumpkins in the Park day.