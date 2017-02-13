Clean Bandit to play Thetford Forest gig in July

Clean Bandit are the final headline act to announce they will be performing at Thetford Forest this summer.

Formed in Cambridge in 2008, Clean Bandit’s debut album New Eyes included Extraordinary (featuring Sharna Bass) and the number one smash hit Rather Be (featuring Jess Glynne), a track that earned the band industry recognition with a Grammy Award for ‘best dance’ recording.

Last year saw the band release two massive hit singles, Tears (featuring Louisa Johnson) and ‘Rockabye’ (featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie) which topped the UK official singles chart for nine consecutive weeks, the longest reign by a UK artist since 1994.

Their Thetford gig will take place on July 2 as part of the summer concert series organised by the Forestry Commission.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am on Friday (February 17). Call the Forestry Commission box office on 03000 680400 or buy online at www.forestry.gov.uk/music.

Elbow, Olly Murs (now sold out) and Rick Astley have previously announced they will be performing in Thetford this summer.