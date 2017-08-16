Clinics in Clare will help people to reduce their energy bills

Citizens Advice Suffolk West will be offering free advice to help Clare residents save money on their energy bills at a series of clinics in the town.

The cost of energy is continuing to rise - as witnessed by the recent announcement by British Gas that is will raise its electricity price by 12.5 per cent.

Such price hikes will leave many people facing increasingly large bills for their gas and electricity this winter.

“Keeping your home warm over the winter is really important for your health and wellbeing”, says Michelina Partridge, Citizens Advice Financial Capability worker, who will be running the Energy Clinics.

“We want to show people how easy it is to shop around to get the best deal, or change the tariff that you are on with your existing company to make sure that you don’t pay more than you have to”.

At the Energy Clinics residents can also find out if they are entitled to any extra help from their energy companies.

This could be in the form of practical help to manage their bills, grants for home insulation or discounts off their bills.

Many people do not realise that if they are aged over 65, they can register for extra support should there be a power cut.

Citizens Advice can help them to access this free service.

Mary Evans, Suffolk’s County Councillor for Clare, is backing the Energy Clinics.

She said: “I am sure we all like finding a bargain in the sales or making a saving by shopping around at the supermarket but very few of us shop around for our energy bills. “Yet heating our homes can be so expensive.

“Do come along to the Energy Clinic in the library and Citizens Advice can help you switch to a cheaper supplier or onto a better priced tariff.”

The Clare library, in the High Street, will be hosting the Energy Clinics.

They all take place on Wednesdays from 11am to 12.30pm and will be held on the following dates: August 23, September 20, October 18, November 15 and December 20 2017.

Residents are asked to bring along their latest gas and electricity bills to the clinic to get the most benefit out of them.