Don’t forget to put your clocks back tonight.

British Summertime ends at 2am on Sunday morning so you can have a lay in without feeling guilty. The clocks go forward again at 1am on Sunday March 25.

British Summertime or daylight saving time was introduced in 1916, though it then ran from May 21 to October 1. Today it runs from the last Sunday in march to the last Sunday in October.