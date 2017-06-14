Collection ongoing in Haverhill for London fire victims

Items are currently being donated at Haverhill Arts Centre to help the victims of the massive fire in the block of flats in west London.

Town and borough councillor Tony Brown came up with the idea and has joined forces with Haverhill Town Council to use the Studio room at the arts centre as a collection point for donations.

Clothes, blankets, toys, toiletries, nappies and shoes can all be dropped off at the arts centre until 10pm today.

Cllr Brown said: “We are just trying to get as much stuff together today and just get it up there as soon as possible really because those poor families are left with nothing.

“I saw the horrific thing on TV and thought what can we do so I emailed Colin Poole (town clerk) and he is off so (assistant town clerk) Vicky Phillips replied and I said can we get stuff together at the Leiston Centre and she said people are using it today so we can use the arts centre.

“I’ve worked in west London and east London and I know how densely populated they are.”

Practical Van Hire has donated a van to the cause and it will be loaded up tomorrow morning and delivered to a yet-to-be confirmed location.

So far six people have been confirmed dead and more than 60 people are in hospital as a result of the fire in the 24-storey Grenfell Tower, which is in Latimer Road near Notting Hill.

An estimated 400 to 600 residents are believed to have been displaced.