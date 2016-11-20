Strong winds and heavy rain warning for Suffolk and Norfolk this morning

Met Office says be ready for debris from fallen trees on the roads. SUS-140724-133130001

The Met Office has issued a warning of strong winds and heavy rain this morning as Storm Angus moves across parts of East Anglia.

